According to the Regional Directorate of Health, Madeira today registered 14 new cases of covid-19, so the Region now counts 8,701 confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus.

This is a case imported from Germany and 13 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts.

To date, there are 315 active cases, of which 25 are imported cases and 290 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that six people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (six people in Polyvalent Units and none in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19) and 22 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

There is also 14 recovered cases to report.