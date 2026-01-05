Calheta waterfront road reopens to traffic after temporary closure

The Calheta waterfront is once again open to car and pedestrian traffic, the Calheta Municipal Council announced via social media, following the completion of the work carried out on the site, which was scheduled to be finished on January 18th.

It should be recalled that, last Saturday, January 3rd, the Calheta Municipal Council proceeded with the temporary closure of vehicular and pedestrian traffic on the Calheta waterfront and the Promenade, in the section between the entrance to the Pingo Doce parking lot and the western area.

The decision was made following rockfalls and landslides recorded in the preceding days, associated with adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Francis.

In a post made on social media moments ago, the council thanks “all residents and visitors for their understanding and cooperation during the intervention period.”

From Diário Notícias

