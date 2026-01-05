Find out which hiking trails are closed in the Region.

If you are doing lots of walking when in Madeira, its well worth getting the Walk Me Madeira app, with all the updated information on the trails and Levadas.

The Institute for Forests and Nature Conservation announced today which hiking trails are currently closed or have restricted access. However, it also issued a warning about the need for extra caution on the trails that are passable, due to weather conditions.

Furthermore, it requests that the IFCN be notified of any falling rocks or obstruction of pedestrian paths so that intervention can be carried out at the respective location.

Closed Trails:

• PR 1.3 Vereda da Encumeada

• PR 5 Vereda das Funduras

• PR 7 Levada do Moinho

• PR 9 Levada do Caldeirão Verde

• PR 10 Levada do Furado

• PR 16 Levada Fajã do Rodrigues

• PR 20 Vereda do Jardim do Mar

• PR 27 Glaciar de Planalto

• PR 28 Levada da Rocha Vermelha

• PR 3 Levada do Pico do Castelo (Porto Santo)

Partially passable:

• PR 1 Vereda do Areeiro – percurso transitável desde o Pico do Areeiro até ao Miradouro da Pedra Rija, ao km 1,2

• PR 2 Vereda do Urzal – percurso transitável desde o Lombo do Urzal até ao km 6,2

• PR 4 Levada do Barreiro

• PR 12 Caminho real da Encumeada – percurso transitável desde a Boca da Corrida até ao km 3,5

• PR 17 Caminho do Pináculo e Folhadal – percurso transitável entre a Encumeada e a Bica da Cana

Like this: Like Loading...