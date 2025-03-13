More bad weather from Sunday

COMPLICATED situation with the future storm LAURENCE in the AZORES, with gusts of 130km/h almost widespread to all Islands, and waves up to 15 meters – with this forecast starting to be unanimous among all models

Several models simulate gusts up to 150km/h

This depression will affect the Azores, and then Madeira and Continental Portugal, we’ll see how it pans out.

The Azores starting to get affected on SATURDAY evening, and Madeira frim Sunday Morning.

#tempo #meteorologia #laurence #tempestade #meteo #portugal

Like this: Like Loading...