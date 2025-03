With a yellow warning for rough seas still in force (until 3pm today), resulting from the unstable weather this week, the IPMA has just issued a new yellow warning, this time for rain, which will take place on Sunday.

Rainfall, which will sometimes be heavy, is currently forecast between 3:00 am and 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 16. It is very likely that this warning will be updated and worsened, and new warnings may even be issued, usually for wind and rough seas.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...