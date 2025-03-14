Access to Pico do Areeiro closed from Poço da Neve

Tobi Hughes
Madeira News

Access to Pico do Areeiro was closed this morning, March 14, from Poço da Neve, due to adverse weather conditions in the Region.

The closure will be a preventive measure by local authorities to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

From Jornal Madeira

