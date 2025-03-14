Access to Pico do Areeiro closed from Poço da Neve

Access to Pico do Areeiro closed from Poço da NeveTobi Hughes·14th March 2025Madeira News Access to Pico do Areeiro was closed this morning, March 14, from Poço da Neve, due to adverse weather conditions in the Region. The closure will be a preventive measure by local authorities to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related