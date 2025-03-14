Port of Funchal receives three cruise ships

The Port of Funchal will receive, between today and tomorrow, the Azamara Quest, the Mein Schiff 5 and tomorrow morning, the Marella Discovery 2.

“The Azamara Quest stops in Madeira, as part of the 61-night cruise, called “From Cape Town to Rome” which began on February 9th, with stops in several ports in South Africa, Namibia, St. Helena, Gambia, Dakar, 3 Canary Islands, now in Funchal, followed by Morocco, Gibraltar, southern Spain, Lisbon, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, ​​Palamós, several French ports, Corsica and the final destination, Rome, where the trip ends on April 11th.

The ship has 666 passengers and 383 crew members on board, will stay overnight in Madeira and will depart tomorrow at 10 pm for Agadir, after a 34-hour stopover at the Port of Funchal.

Mein Schiff 5, which arrives at around 11pm today, will also spend the night in the region, with departure scheduled for 2pm on Sunday.

There are 2,497 passengers and 897 crew members on board.

This ship, like the Marella Discovery 2 that arrives this Saturday, are positioned on the CAI route, Cruise Atlantic Islands, carrying out cruises between the islands of Madeira and the Canary Islands.

The Marella comes from Lanzarote, with 1,673 passengers and 743 crew members. It will stay in Madeira for 11 hours and leave at 6:00 pm for La Gomera, continuing the 7-night cruise that began on March 10 in Las Palmas, ending in the same port next Monday”, says a note to the editorial team.

From Jornal Madeira

