2.4 earthquake west of Porto Santo

2.4 earthquake west of Porto SantoTobi Hughes·13th March 2025Madeira News Today, at 12:51 pm, an earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale was recorded west of Porto Santo, with the earthquake being recorded at a depth of 44 km. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related