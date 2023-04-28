Alleged involvement of woman from Albuquerque in Praia Formosa business sour municipal session

Keeping it all in the family and friends, is the main reason corruption will never end, and Calado is just as bad so you can’t believe anything.

Below From Diário Notícias

An intervention by the municipal deputy Andreia Caetano (PS), admitting that the recent interest of the President of the Regional Government in the future development of Praia Formosa is related to the fact that his wife works for the company that intends to carry out a real estate project there, caused agitation in the session of the Municipal Assembly of Funchal this morning, with the mayor himself replying that the one who has “glass roofs” is the socialist representative.

It all started with an intervention by Andreia Caetano, in which she questioned the real estate plans for Praia Formosa and stated that the presence of Miguel Albuquerque to “negotiate” with private individuals in the place last week could only constitute a “usurpation of functions” of the president of the executive or an association with the professional activity of the woman, who “works for a group company” that intends to build a development in the area.

Following this intervention, Pedro Calado criticized the “low and gratuitous accusations” and asked Andreia Caetano to “not get in the way of insinuation” because it will be her who, after all, will have “glass ceilings”. The president stated that he has been president of the Chamber for a year and a half and that he has access to information regarding the mandates of previous councils, which shows “unpleasant situations” that have not yet been made public. It should be recalled that the municipal deputy was appointed by presidents Paulo Cafôfo and Miguel Silva Gouveia. “The previous councils had here an employment agency for family members”, declared Pedro Calado at a later stage of the discussion.

Regarding the plans for Praia Formosa, the mayor explained that when the President of the Government spoke in an articulation with the private sector, he was referring to the improvement of road infrastructure for access to that area and that the main priority will be to maintain free access to the beach. Calado guaranteed that “there was always clarity in the council’s deliberations” related to that area and that the municipality will “continue to follow this methodology of detail and care”. “Nothing that will be done will be above the law”, assured the mayor, who recalled that the projects under development were approved by previous councils. “Enough of that stagnation that has been there for many, many years. We want to develop that area”, he concluded.

