PTP insists on a surface metro between Santa Cruz, Caniço and Funchal

The PTP candidate for Santa Cruz City Council advocates an ambitious vision for urban mobility, appealing to citizens for participation in the October 12th elections. During a morning of public outreach, José Manuel Coelho once again proposed the creation of a light rail system connecting Santa Cruz, Caniço, and Funchal, with services running every half hour until midnight, inspired by models from mainland cities like Porto and Vila Nova de Gaia. “Santa Cruz needs to modernize and learn from other municipalities. Caniço is a dormitory town, overcrowded and with insufficient public transportation,” he stated.

The candidate criticized his opponents and the current administration, accusing the Regional Government of prioritizing golf courses over the real needs of the population. Coelho also pointed out that Saturnino and Élia Ascensão fail to offer concrete solutions to local problems, highlighting spending on security and vehicles that are not the City Council’s responsibility.

The proposal aims to make the municipality more accessible, efficient, and modern, ensuring quality transportation and promoting mobility as a driver of development. Coelho urged voters to choose a forward-thinking alternative, transforming Santa Cruz into a more functional municipality with a better quality of life. “We need a progressive council that sets an example for all of Madeira,” he concluded.

From Jornal Madeira

