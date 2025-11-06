Racing cars have already started arriving in Porto Santo.

The more than forty cars that will compete in the final round of the Regional Rally Championship have already begun arriving on the golden island. The first trip today, carried 770 passengers, including rally cars and numerous support vans.

The Porto Santo Line ship will make another trip this Thursday, and two more this Friday. It’s worth noting that even the Binter plane is quite full on its flights today and tomorrow.

It’s going to be a very busy weekend, as rallies draw thousands of people, and this is the last competition of the season, so it shouldn’t be any different.

The Porto Santo Rally takes place on November 7th and 8th.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...