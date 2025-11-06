Foreign woman reported missing in Madeira traveled to another country.

The foreign woman, around 30 years old, who had been reported missing on the island of Madeira, traveled to another country.

According to information obtained by DIÁRIO from official sources, the woman left her work car at Madeira Airport and traveled abroad.

She also left her work mobile phone in the region, but took some essential belongings with her.

It is known that the German woman is in good health and “traveled of her own free will, not having been forced to leave.”

As reported by DIÁRIO, the woman worked at a travel agency and had not shown up for work since Sunday. Her absence was noticed by friends who alerted the Public Security Police.

The case was then handed over to the Judicial Police, who investigated the facts.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...