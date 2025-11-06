Supreme Court confirms prison sentence for Madeiran singer Rúben Aguiar.

The Supreme Court of Justice rejected, this Thursday, the appeal of singer Rúben Aguiar in the case in which he had been sentenced to 6 years in prison for the deliberate running over of a man with whom he had argued moments before at a gas station in Alcochete, on April 18, 2023. The victim was left in serious condition and the defendant fled the scene without providing assistance.

The Almada court sentenced Rúben Aguiar to five and a half years in prison for the crime of assault. He was also ordered to pay €40,000 in damages and given a one-year driving ban.

The singer appealed to the Lisbon Court of Appeal, which increased the sentence to six years in prison, convicting him of attempted murder. The defendant then appealed to the Supreme Court of Justice, which has now upheld the previous decision.

The 38-year-old artist from Madeira is under house arrest, monitored by an electronic bracelet system. The time he has already spent deprived of his liberty will be deducted from his prison sentence.

Yesterday, Rúben Aguiar posted a photo with his children on social media along with the following message: “I love my children and my family, I only ask God to help me and for an opportunity to rebuild my life, repair what is possible and move forward as a responsible man and father.”

From Diário Notícias

