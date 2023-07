A Jet2.com plane, traveling from Edinburgh to Tenerife, had to land late this Monday afternoon in Porto Santo. This happened due to disturbances on board, caused by a passenger.

As you can see in the video, the police and the SEF were called on board and took over the incident.

As in these cases, the individual will have to make a statement to the competent authorities tomorrow.

However, the Jet2.com plane should resume its journey to Tenerife as soon as possible.

