New hybrid orchid honors Ponta do Sol county

The new hybrid orchid – officially registered – honors the municipality of Ponta do Sol.

“Using a verse from the song: ‘Casei c’uma Velha’, by Max, this was the most original and humorous way, similar to what happened with the orchid Bulbophyllum Xavelha de Câmara de Lobos to pay tribute to the municipality of Ponta de Sol, putting down any derogatory sense to the “old women of Ponta do Sol”, calling them, after all, a flower”, explains a note addressed to the press.

“This cross was made 5 years ago, now being the first time it blooms, an average time for some orchids to flower from seed. This hybrid was created with Coelogyne speciosa subsp. incarnata and Coelogyne moorean, close relatives of the famous and former ‘Bridal Orchid’, thus being a compact plant, of intermediate cultivation and a very interesting golden-white color, with an orange-brown lip”, he adds.

The orchid was officially registered at the Royal Horticultural Society yesterday by its breeder Pedro Spínola.

“Ponta do Sol, with this, becomes the 6th municipality in Madeira with an orchid registered by the hobbyist”, concludes the note.

