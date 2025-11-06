A private rescue team is expected to arrive in Madeira tomorrow to search for the Polish tourist.

Sadly snd I hope the family are prepared, that this will only be the recovery of a body if the polish man is found. As we all know from living here, these situations never end well after a few days. We already have 3 missing tourists who disappeared without trace in the mountains which you can read here https://www.madeiraislandnews.com/2021/09/missing-tourists.html

Also an English man disappeared without trace along the coastal areas of Calheta.

Some members of the private rescue team hired by the friends of the Polish tourist who disappeared in Madeira on Sunday morning are expected to arrive in the region tomorrow to continue the search.

Speaking to DIÁRIO, the foreigner’s sister, Olga Holewiński, confirmed that “probably the first people will start arriving tomorrow and the rest possibly on Saturday.”

As reported by DIÁRIO this morning, friends are not giving up on finding Igor Holewiński and have launched a fundraising campaign to bring in a “specialized” rescue team.

Despite the Public Security Police’s Search and Rescue Team already being involved in the search, along with members of the Regional Civil Protection Service, the National Republican Guard, the Forestry Police, and the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, friends say that “the work is extremely difficult due to the mountainous terrain and bad weather conditions,” considering that more specialized resources are needed.

They also want to hire another drone team to find the 31-year-old tourist, as they say they are “desperate” not knowing what happened to their friend.

They have already raised 55,883 zł, which is equivalent to approximately 13,146 euros. Follow the progress here .

