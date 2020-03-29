Nuno Aniceto Silva’s drone captured aerial images of the city of Funchal, late on Saturday afternoon, in order to show how the people from Funchal are fulfilling the authorities’ calls to stay home and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. in the region.

“Today [yesterday] around 7 pm I went to see how the roads were going. I can say that I was proud of my people … look!”, Wrote the author about the result of what he witnessed.

The author hopes that this video will serve as an inspiration for the Madeirans to fulfill the community duty that is imposed in this difficult moment in which we all find ourselves.

Today we are having a lot of rain on the island, so we don’t really nerd an excuse to stay home today.

This is the view from my balcony today.