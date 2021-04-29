The Regional Secretary for Tourism and Culture is preparing the next edition of the Flower Festival whose allegorical procession will be back on the first Sunday in October.

As in 2020, this year’s event will be held in conjunction with the Madeira Wine Festival, with a vast program that is being prepared for that month.

The theme of the next edition of the Flower Festival is already chosen and will be ‘Madeira, Jardim da Esperança’.

At this moment, the number of troupes participating in the allegorical procession of October 3rd, will involve hundreds of extras, and is being studied.

In parallel, SRTC is considering replicating the exhibitions on different days by the troupes participating in the procession, similar to what happened last year.

The great acceptance of the way it was shown in 2020, to replace the procession, made a series of performances in different spaces of the city and on several weekends and could be repeated this year.

The Regional Secretary for Tourism and Culture stresses that everything will be dependent on the pandemic evolution.

From Jornal Madeira