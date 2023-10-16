Aston Martin will take to the roads in Madeira

From this Thursday until Sunday, 40 luxury cars, from the Aston Martin brand, will travel on the roads of Madeira.

“The clients set the challenge of doing something even more special and then the trip around the island came up. We had to study a little and see how the Rali [Madeira Wine] came about, which is a very emblematic event. Then, with the help of some organizations, we managed to organize an event here”, Aston Martin national director Miguel Costa explained to journalists.

This ‘tour’ also aims to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the brand and 60 years of the Aston Martin DB5 model, used in the films of the famous agent James Bond.

In total, the 40 vehicles will “try to replicate the route around the island, now on more modern roads”, he added.

The aim will also be to introduce guests, who are traveling to Madeira. The itinerary will start on the south coast and continue to the north coast.

The event has the support of the Aston Martin brand, Grupo Sociocorreia, Grupo Sousa, Savoy Signature, Varino, Funchal City Council and the Regional Secretariat of Tourism and Culture.

