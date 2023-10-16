TOURIST STABBED IN THE BACK ON RUA D. CARLOS I IN THE EARLY HOURS OF THE MORNING

The foreigner was allegedly approached by two other individuals, leading to a dispute that ended with a blow administered with a bladed weapon.

A foreign citizen was seriously injured in the early hours of this Monday after being stabbed following a disorder that took place on Rua D Carlos I, with the victim being rescued by a pre-hospital team from the Portuguese Red Cross, supported by an ambulance. According to the newspaper, the man was the target of a robbery that ended up taking the tourist to the hospital.

A hospital source revealed to JM that the tourist had some serious injuries, especially in the back area, having been stabbed at least once. The man was allegedly approached by two men on Rua D. Carlos I and was stabbed at the precise moment when he showed a lot of physical resistance to the attackers. The alleged attackers fled the scene and left the tourist lying on the ground, where passers-by found him lying on a bench in Almirante Reis Park, covered in blood.

The police were at the scene and took charge of the incident.

From Jornal Madeira

