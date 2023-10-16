Attention Music Enthusiasts! 🎶
Discover a broad range of live performances this week on Madeira Concerts by renowned event producers: FGQ, L-Man Productions, MAMMA Productions & OBM.
www.madeiraconcerts.com
📅 Upcoming Concerts:
16th Monday:
– Violin Serenades (6 PM)
– Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)
17th Tuesday: Echoing Jazz Legends (6 PM)
19th Thursday:
– The Beatle In a Classical Way (6 PM)
– From Oscar Peterson to Bill Evans: Jazz Tributes (7:30 PM)
– Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)
20th Friday:
– Morning Garden Classics (11 AM)
– Frank Sinatra Tribute (7:30 PM)
– Madeira Mandolin Orchestra’s Night (9 PM)
21st Saturday: Pat Metheny Tribute (6 PM)
22nd Sunday: MAMMA Burlesque (6 PM)
Ticket Information:
– Standard pricing: 15€-20€
– Individual tickets available at reception.
– Exclusive couple, group, and discounted tickets only on our platform.
Pre-event sales are vital for our event producers to understand audience anticipation before the concert starts.
Obrigado! 🎵
Save 10% by with the code MIN10