Attention Music Enthusiasts! 🎶

Discover a broad range of live performances this week on Madeira Concerts by renowned event producers: FGQ, L-Man Productions, MAMMA Productions & OBM.

www.madeiraconcerts.com

📅 Upcoming Concerts:

16th Monday:
– Violin Serenades (6 PM)
– Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)

17th Tuesday: Echoing Jazz Legends (6 PM)

19th Thursday:
– The Beatle In a Classical Way (6 PM)
– From Oscar Peterson to Bill Evans: Jazz Tributes (7:30 PM)
– Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)

20th Friday:
– Morning Garden Classics (11 AM)
– Frank Sinatra Tribute (7:30 PM)
– Madeira Mandolin Orchestra’s Night (9 PM)

21st Saturday: Pat Metheny Tribute (6 PM)

22nd Sunday: MAMMA Burlesque (6 PM)

Ticket Information:
– Standard pricing: 15€-20€
– Individual tickets available at reception.
– Exclusive couple, group, and discounted tickets only on our platform.

Pre-event sales are vital for our event producers to understand audience anticipation before the concert starts.

Obrigado! 🎵

Save 10% by with the code MIN10 

