CIVIL PROTECTION: NO ACTIVE FIRES BUT KEEP AN EYE ON THE WIND

No active fires but waiting for the intensity of the wind not to evolve in order to encourage re-ignitions and projection of sparks into areas not yet affected by the flames.

This is the state of play regarding the scenario in which the firefighting device is monitoring the Region, with particular incidence in the municipalities of Calheta and Porto Moniz.

At the press conference held a few moments ago at the headquarters of the Regional Civil Protection Service, Pedro Ramos drew attention to the need for drivers and passersby to be alert to the possibility of falling rocks or landslides originating on the slopes that were affected by the flames.

The regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection also indicated that the air transport carried out unloading in Porto Moniz this morning.

As of 4pm today, 82 people had been treated by healthcare professionals since the fires began, with one citizen who suffered burns remaining hospitalized in a special care unit.

From Jornal Madeira

