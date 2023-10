The Luna Park amusement park and Circo Mundial are back at Cais 8, in Funchal.

According to the person in charge, Rui Carvalho, the amusement park will entertain children and adults between the 30th of November and the 7th of January and the Circus Mundial will open its doors on the 7th of December, remaining until the 7th of January.

For this year, some new features are planned.

Assembly will begin in mid-November.

From Diário Notícias

