FIRES: 2 RELIGHTS IN RIBEIRA BRAVA AND PONTA DO SOL

Two rekindlings are reported: one in the Ribeira Brava area, São Paulo, and another in Ponta do Sol, Canhas.

The Regional Civil Protection Service also informs that the Porto Moniz fire is completely out.

The fire in Canhas is contained and in the aftermath phase, with 3 vehicles and 7 operational personnel from the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol.

The fire in São Paulo is still active, with 2 resources and 4 operational members of the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol.

Please note that the RAM Regional Civil Protection Emergency Plan – PREPCRAM ceased to be active at 11:59 pm on October 16th, due to the end of its validity.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...