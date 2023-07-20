Madeira Concert Hall could cost 20 million euros

More wasted money from the government, does Madeira really need this? I’m sure the 30-40 thousand that will head up to the Chão da Lagoa PSD party on Sunday will think so….

The contract for the ‘Madeira Concert Hall’, whose 1st Phase – Excavation and Peripheral Containment was approved today by the Government Council, should cost 20 million euros, admitted the President of the Regional Government.

The proposal presented is approved today by the competitor RIM-Engenharia Construções, SA, has a contractual price of € 1,638,984.01 (One million, six hundred and thirty-eight thousand, nine hundred and eighty four euros and one cent) and an execution period of 300 days.

Albuquerque promised “special care in the design and development” (🤣🤣🤣) of the concert hall, especially in terms of sound, adding that it is the Regional Government’s intention to “hire the best technicians in the world” for the purpose, including guaranteeing conditions for live recordings in the future Hall Madeira Concerts. This is yet another work that will be financed by EU funds provided for in Madeira 2030.

