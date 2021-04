In Calheta, on the Raposeira site, bones were found that are presumed to be human.

The investigation is being coordinated by the Judiciary Police, which has already referred the finding to scientific expertise.

The PJ coordinator in Madeira confirmed to RTP that a team of inspectors was on site who collected the bones that had been sent to the forensic office.

Ricardo Tecedeiro waits for the results, but admits that the bones may be human although at this moment all scenarios are on the table.

From RTP Madeira