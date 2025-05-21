Jardim says Madeira cannot run the risk of becoming a mass tourism destination

Speaking at the ACIF initiative to celebrate Businessmen’s Day, Alberto João Jardim warned about the massification of tourism in Madeira, even considering it to be a threat to the Region.

“We cannot run the risk of having mass tourism here, we cannot run the risk of having ‘barefoot tourism’”, said the former president of the Regional Government, explaining that Madeira’s tourism sector needs “to maintain quality”.

In this sense, Alberto João Jardim considered that Local Accommodation has become a “plague”, and although stressing the need to safeguard the interests of entrepreneurs who have already invested in this sector, he pointed out that “it is urgent to find a solution”.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...