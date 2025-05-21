Jardim says Madeira cannot run the risk of becoming a mass tourism destination

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Speaking at the ACIF initiative to celebrate Businessmen’s Day, Alberto João Jardim warned about the massification of tourism in Madeira, even considering it to be a threat to the Region.

“We cannot run the risk of having mass tourism here, we cannot run the risk of having ‘barefoot tourism’”, said the former president of the Regional Government, explaining that Madeira’s tourism sector needs “to maintain quality”.

In this sense, Alberto João Jardim considered that Local Accommodation has become a “plague”, and although stressing the need to safeguard the interests of entrepreneurs who have already invested in this sector, he pointed out that “it is urgent to find a solution”.

From Jornal Madeira

Previous ArticleThree arrested on suspicion of supplying TAP and other companies with parts without requirements
Next ArticleTAP confirms judicial searches and reveals that it was the author of the complaint
Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  1. Any uplifting/feel good stories, that doesn’t have anything to do with illegal campers or the over stretched services with tourism?

    Reply

  2. Madeira has already become a massification of tourism in the last few years and has made the island a place we have decided not to return after a few years of staying a month at a time in a rental condo. Someone in their infinite wisdom let 23 rental car companies come to the island a few years back and we all know what that has done to tourist areas, highways and traffic problems all in the effort to make money. Madeira still has we hope a great public bus system and great tours for tourists. We have never rented a car as then you have to find a place to park it amongst the hundreds of other vehicles at the tourist spots. Way easier to take the public bus. I am sorry that Madeira is spoiling the island that is a beautiful place in so many ways but think the greed for money is outweighing the comfort for Madeira residents and tourists alike. We have found other places to spend our vacation and money that are less commercialized. Former Madeira lovers.

    Reply

    1. The public buses are far too crowded, and many of the bus drivers drive far too fast… Overall, not a pleasant experience…. Eventually, Madeira will be like the Canary Islands without the golden beaches…..😞

      Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy