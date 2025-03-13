Rock workers carry out cleaning work on the Via Expresso escarpment in São Vicente

The Regional Government’s rockers are proceeding, this Thursday, with the cleaning and removal of stones from the escarpment, on Via Expresso, in São Vicente, between Véu da Noiva and Seixal.

The work, which was previously scheduled, is proceeding without incident, despite videos circulating on the internet showing fragments breaking away from the cliff.

Video share by Luis Aguiar.

The Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure (SREI) ensures that all operations are being carried out under strict technical control.

Via Expresso is closely monitoring the work on site, ensuring that all safety measures are complied with. During the intervention, traffic on the road was temporarily closed for one hour in order to guarantee the safety of workers and road users.

From Jornal Madeira

