Airport is operating, but has two flights cancelled

Madeira Airport is operating at this time, despite ANA records showing two flights cancelled by TAP. However, these were situations that had already been decided yesterday and do not appear to have anything to do with the adverse weather conditions.

In practice, the first two flights of the morning, one from Porto and the other from Lisbon, were cancelled by the Portuguese airline, and at this time all scheduled flights remain unchanged on the airport’s arrivals schedule.

The wind that has been and continues to be felt, the rain and low-lying fog that also affect the normal operation of the Airport, could become a problem on a day when 37 more arrivals are expected.

It should be noted that on the departures side, the first three flights this Thursday have already departed, two TAP flights to Lisbon and one Ryanair flight to London, and due to the timely cancellation of the two TAP flights, the departures, which were due to take place at 8:45 am and 9:10 am, were also cancelled.

In the last few minutes, an Easyjet flight from Lisbon landed and made the journey in a straight line without any problems.

The wind is blowing straight down the runway making it easier for flights to land.

Please note that the first flight from Porto for tomorrow has also been cancelled.

From Diário Notícias

