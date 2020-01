Calheta Volunteer Firefighters are currently trying to reach the body of a woman who has fallen from the Prazeres Bridge.

A total of 12 members of the Calhetense corporation are on the scene, trying to reach the place where the victim will have fallen, or I presume jumped.

The car parked on the bridge caused a lot of apprehension from other passers-by.

Photo from Diário Notícias