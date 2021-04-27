The monk seal, which reappeared this afternoon in the beach of Paul do Mar, is a 19-year-old female, named Manchada.

The identification was made by the team of Nature Watchers that is following the surprising ‘visit’ of the mammal, the second time in less than two weeks.

The Natural Park was alerted to this situation by the president of the Paul do Mar Parish Council, Paulo Rodrigues, who took photographs and made videos of the monk seal.

Not long ago, the mayor confirmed to the newspaper that the animal was still on the beach and that, as the Watchers told him, she would be in good health. They did not know yet if she would be waiting for the high tide or if she would spend the night on the beach.

The authorities are careful to avoid any kind of disturbance. Remember that this is a protected species, it is emblematic of the Region and is on the verge of extinction.

From Jornal Madeira

Thanks to Raoul Virissimo who sent me the photos below of the seal on the beach.