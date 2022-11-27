WEEKEND WITH THREE SHIPS AND A MOVEMENT OF MORE THAN 12 THOUSAND PEOPLE IN THE PORT OF FUNCHAL

This weekend, the Port of Funchal received three ships, the new “MSC Seascape”, Saturday, and today, the “MSC Magnifica” and the “Azura”, with a total movement of 12,132 people, between passengers and crew, he highlighted. APRAM in a statement.

The “Magnifica” carries 1949 passengers and 896 crew. Coming from Tenerife, the ship stays in Madeira for nine hours and departs at 4 pm, bound for Malaga.

The “Azura” that arrived a little while ago, also came from Tenerife and on board, it has 3000 passengers and 1500 crew. Leaves at 23:30 for La Palma, after a 12-hour stopover in Madeira.

The “MSC Seascape” that docked yesterday, for the first time, in the Port of Funchal, with 4787 people on board, including passengers and crew, carried out a turnaround, involving 387 disembarkations and 221 embarkations.

The ship came from Cadiz and stayed in Madeira for 11 hours.

At 6 pm, the transatlantic journey continued to Kings Wharf, in Bermuda, Caribbean, ending the cruise on December 6, in New York.

Afterwards, the ship will be positioned in Miami, from where it will make cruises of 06, 07, 08, 13 and 15 nights, in the Caribbean Sea.

