Today Madeira has 13 new cases of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

These are 13 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts, the Regional Health Directorate said in a statement.

On the other hand, there are 21 more recovered cases to report.

There are now 256 active cases, of which 13 are imported cases and 243 are locally transmitted.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 12 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça (11 people in Multipurpose Units and 1 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 23 people are in isolation at a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

From Jornal Madeira