Miguel Albuquerque hopes that massive testing of covid-19 will reach the entire population.

At the press conference where the lifting of some restrictions was made known, the President of the Regional Government recalled that the tests can be done in pharmacies and are free of charge, advising the general population to do them.

Regarding the vaccination process, he informed that, at this moment, more than 80 thousand inoculated have already been vaccinated, and about 21 thousand have already taken the two doses.

From Jornal Madeira

There have been hardly any appointments made for the first day, and only 2 pharmacies doing this, but by the end of the week there will be 22 pharmacies offering the tests.

With the risk so so low on the island of actually having covid, is anyone going to bother with this.???