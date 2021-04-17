Until yesterday, in more than 17 thousand tests to students enrolled in the 3rd and secondary cycle, only 11 cases of infection were detected, while vaccination has already reached 9,222 teachers and other professionals in the Education sector. “Our schools are safe, but they do not provide care,” warns Secretary Jorge Carvalho.

Of the 1200 University students who were tested yesterday, all results came back negative, the remaining students will be tested today.

This is looking good and hopefully by 26th April we can get rid of the curfew, or at least extended to later in the evening.