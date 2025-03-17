Falling rocks hit car and injures woman in Porto Moniz

A rockfall, which occurred this morning on the way up from Porto Moniz to Santa, hit a vehicle, causing extensive damage and injuring a woman.

The woman, the driver of the vehicle, aged around 30, apparently a resident of Madeira, was rescued by the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, with the vehicle left in the state shown in the photos.

The victim was stabilized and was initially taken to the Emergency Service at the Calheta Health Center and later to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The rockfall occurred in a place where, according to our findings, these situations are common. The authorities took charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

