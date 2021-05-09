The Region currently registers 9 cases of Covid-19 and 13 recovered.

9 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are reported in RAM, so the Region now counts 9019 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 2 imported cases (1 from France and 1 from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley Region) and 7 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now 13 more recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 8686 recovered cases, leaving 262 Active cases.