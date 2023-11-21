ALBUQUERQUE WANTS TO REOPEN ER211 IN PONTA DELGADA BY SUMMER

This afternoon, the president of the Regional Government visited the ongoing works on the aforementioned road affected by the bad weather at Christmas 2020.

On the occasion, Miguel Albuquerque said that he wants to reopen ER211 in Ponta Delgada by the summer.

From Jornal Madeira

“We will open this road in the summer because it is an important project, not only for local accessibility but also as a tourist road. It is an iconic road in Madeira, with beautiful views”, said the official, who highlighted the magnitude of the undertaking, which involved the reconstruction of a section of the road that completely collapsed (Sítio dos Lagares), the dismantling of an unstable embankment and the construction of a solid concrete wall and a protection zone due to the risk of landslides.

Like this: Like Loading...