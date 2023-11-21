Port strike tomorrow and Thursday

The next Port strike will go ahead tomorrow and Thursday, and by the looks of things cancelling two ships, Oceania Marina, and the MSC Divina which has many Madeirans on board, hoping to finish their trip back in Funchal.

No official news yet, but MSC Divina is still docked in Tenerife, and if the strike cancels this ship, then it looks like all those who were meant to board and depart the ship in Funchal, an estimation of 400, could be flown from Tenerife, and to Tenerife to end or start their cruise.

A big headache for MSC I imagine, not to mention the cost, and I’m sure will look bad on any future companies thinking of starting trips in Madeira.

The last of the strikes are still planned for next week 29th 30th.

