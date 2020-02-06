Thanks to the YouTube Channel Image Factory, for these great videos of the Golf Courses on Madeira.

Back in September the archipelago of Madeira was acclaimed as the ‘World’s Best Emerging Golf Destination 2019‘ by the prestigious World Golf Awards.

This is part of the World Travel Awards which the island has won many times including the World’s Leading Island Destination also in 2019.

The following videos explore the two golf courses here on the island of Madeira. Both of these locations welcome visitors and offer exceptional views over the island while you relax in their outdoor café/restaurant areas.