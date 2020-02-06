A 13-year-old boy, resident in Caminho do Pasto, in Santa Maria Maior, Funchal, has been missing since Thursday morning.

According to a family member, the young man, named Mario Rodrigo, left home to go to school and never came back or answered his cell phone.

The family asks anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to contact the Public Security Police or by calling 915777583.

There is one more underage youth missing in Funchal (photo above). The whereabouts of Pedro, 15, who attends the same school as Mário, has been unknown since Wednesday morning.

Felícia Catanho, the teenager’s mother, is devastated. She contacted the Diário Notícias to confirm what she had shared on social networks. Pedro, 15, left home yesterday morning, at 7:30 am, to go to school and little else is known.

“The last information is that he was in Santa Cruz with a boy on a motorcycle,” she said. The case has already been reported to the PSP, for which any additional information must be communicated.

The last time he was seen, Pedro was wearing jeans, a t-shirt, a black hooded jacket and blue and black sneakers.