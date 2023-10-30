The Port of Funchal receives three cruise ships today, the penultimate day of October, although only two at this time and another at the end of Monday night, a ship that remains at the pier so that, tomorrow, there will be three at the port. at the same time docked.

At the moment, the ‘Ambition’, an Ambassador Cruise Line ship, is docked, which arrived at 6 am and will be at the North Pier for 11 hours. The ship has capacity for around 1,200 passengers and 670 crew, a ship that has gone through several owners, several names and also several ports of registry, including MAR – Madeira International Ship Registry.

The ship was launched in 1999, is 216 meters long, recently underwent renovations and fresh paintwork (it has been in the company’s service since 2022), it now came from Lisbon and is heading to Tenerife.

Soon after, the ‘Azura’ from P&O Cruises arrived at 7:00 am, remaining at the South Pier until 9:30 pm. She came from Santa Cruz de Tenerife and will go to Santa Cruz de La Palma. The 2010 ship has maintained the same name and ownership since then and, with its 290 meters in length, has the capacity to receive more than 3,000 passengers and more than 1,200 crew members on duty.

Finally, at 23:00 the ship ‘Mein Schiff 1’, should arrive from Las Palmas, the TUI Cruises ship, will remain docked in Funchal for more than 24 hours, predictably at the North Pier, leaving at midnight on Tuesday -Monday to Wednesday, heading to Santa Cruz de La Palma.

With capacity for almost 2,900 passengers and almost 1,500 crew, the 315 meter long ship will ‘receive’ tomorrow, two more ships, scheduled to call on the last day of October, the ‘AIDAstella’ and the ‘MSC Divina’.

From Diário Notícias

