Madeira and Porto Santo are under yellow warning with respect to wind and sea agitation.

For mountainous regions, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a yellow warning to be in force between the dawn of tomorrow, 13th May, and 3 pm on Friday for strong wind from the west quadrant, with gusts up to 100 km/h.

The same happens on the North Coast of Madeira, which is under a yellow warning until midnight on Friday, due to the wind from the west quadrant, with gusts that can reach 75 km/h.

The island of Porto Santo is also yellow due to the wind, between 6 am on Wednesday, until 3 pm on Friday, where gusts up to 75 km/h are expected.

As for maritime agitation, as DIÁRIO has already published this morning, the bad weather at sea will mainly affect the north coast of Madeira and Porto Santo, between 9 pm tomorrow until dawn (3 am) on Friday, with northwest waves that can reach five meters in height, therefore, under yellow warning.

From DN