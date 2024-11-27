Tourist scandal in Funchal

Tobi Hughes
Madeira News

This tourist in Funchal is receiving hundreds of comments online for the way she is dressed in the city.

Photos Fatima Valente.

24 Responses

  3. Madeira is no longer a ‘quality’ destination. I know it was necessary to come into the 21st century but standards have fallen considerably. Such a shame.

    1. Agreed, I love Madeira but I have seen so many changes in the last 5 years and it upsets me. Doesn’t stop me going but I don’t always like what I’m seeing and that sort of behaviour is just disgusting.

  8. Ye Gods not again! If only the island could return to its pre-Covid position i.e. respectable older people visiting instead of this trash. I am 100% sure it is British trash too!!!!

      1. Oh come on be real. What other European state has women who get covered in tattoos and flaunt themselves in public like this? I cannot think of one.

    5. Us Brits have much mote classs than this and would not walk in the streets like this. This Person. Does not even look British so don’t point your finger at us without knowing her nationality

  9. It’s commonly called ‘attention seeking’ , all the young things are doing it. Its all the rage, if you don’t do it ‘it affects your mental health!’. When you do and nobody takes any notice, it ‘affects your mental health!’ Its the pressures of modern life you know. Thank the Lord I never had to deal with such difficult times when I was younger.

    2. What in the name of vegan communes is going on here !
      Flippin’ bonkers. Stop showing off your tatts and instead show some class and respect for goodness sake.

  10. Absolutely terrible! The rucksack really clashes!! Normal attire in Pingo doce in the summer though on Porto Santo.

  12. There are about 2.5 million yearly visitors. Two photos of bikini girls in the city center and its the end of the world.

    What is this related to the quality of the destination? Hotels are charging on average 40% more than on pre-covid era. The difference is that instead of being connected to 20 or 25 cities, Madeira is connected to 60 cities and countries from North America up the Baltic. What you see on the streets is a reflection of the world, not of Madeirs standards.

  13. Police really should challenge this sort of behaviour.

    Swimming costumes, men and women are for the beach.

    Anywhere else people should cover up.

    Bear chested men included.

