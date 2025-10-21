Scarlet Lady, Britannia and Royal Clipper make a stopover at the port of Funchal

Three ships arrived at the port of Funchal this Tuesday morning and will remain in port until the end of the day.

The first to arrive was the Scarlet Lady, at 8:00 am. this morning. The ship, bound for Tenerife in the Canary Islands, departs at 7:00 pm.

About an hour later, the Royal Clipper arrived, also departing at 7 pm. this Tuesday, heading for Bridgetown.

Before that, the Britannia should leave, with a scheduled stopover until 6 pm.

I got a few photos of the Royal Clipper passing by this morning.

