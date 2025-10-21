PSP seizes seven cars in illegal races in Poiso

The

PSP Regional Command inspected, in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday, around 80 vehicles in the Poiso area, on suspicion of participating in illegal races.

According to a statement, the operation was planned based on anonymous reports, as well as posts on social media, where the gathering was scheduled.

In this way, “it was possible to concentrate police resources specializing in traffic control from the various police units in the Region, which, through the surprise effect, stopped several vehicles and, after inspection, issued 43 reports of misdemeanor offenses, relating to 22 minor offenses, 1 serious offense and 20 very serious offenses.”

The PSP clarifies that the total value of the fines applied, if paid voluntarily, amounts to nearly 5 thousand euros, with the following infractions standing out:

– 7 vehicles were seized for altering their characteristics (fine of €250 to €1250);

– 3 absences from Mandatory Periodic Inspection (fine of €250 to €1250);

– 1 for using a mobile phone while driving (fine of €250 to €1250);

– 2 for lack of documents;

– 26 for improper parking;

– 1 for failure to use a seat belt;

– 2 for not wearing a reflective vest

– 1 infraction related to the exercise of the rent-a-car activity.

“There were also around 200 people at the site, who most likely wanted to watch the dangerous maneuvers of the drivers of some vehicles that were there,” he added.

From Diário Notícias

