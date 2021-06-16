Do you have a knack for painting? The artist Eunice Pereira is designing a mural, in graffiti, on one of the walls at the access to the pier in the parish of Seixal and “has agreed to make some space available for those who want to contribute to this mural, under her guidance”. To this end, the Parish Council promises to “open registrations for a maximum of 10 people, distributed in two schedules”.

“A group of up to 5 people at 11:00 am and another also of 5 people at 4:00 pm, both next Saturday, June 19”, announces the northern municipality, encouraging customers to try the art with “the guidance of those who know”, contributing to the mural of the Parish of Seixal.

Entries must be made by sending a message to the facebook page with the person’s name and age.