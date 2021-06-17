Porto Santo Line announced today that it will open an extra trip on June 30th , in order to present alternatives to passengers, due to the demand for the island of Porto Santo.

Thus, on the Funchal-Porto Santo route, the times will be at 8:00 and 19:00, and on the Porto Santo – Funchal route, at 11:30 and 22:30.

To change tickets (which are exempt from the respective fee), customers should go to the company’s counters, at Avenida do Mar and Comunidade Madeirenses and Estrada Monumental, in Funchal, and Rua D. Estevão de Alencastre, in Porto Santo.