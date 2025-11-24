The assailant who robbed the Arco da Calheta Parish Council was arrested

The Parish Council of Arco da Calheta was the target of a robbery this afternoon, carried out by a man armed with a knife. As reported by JM , the suspect was eventually arrested shortly afterwards, as confirmed by the president of the Parish Council.

According to Adelino Jardim, the employee was alone inside the premises when the individual entered with part of his face covered – “from the nose down,” he reported – and threatened her with a bladed weapon, demanding the money that was there.

The victim stated that the robber took a relatively large sum of money, as there were valuables at the location from the postal service and the local council. According to the testimony, there were approximately seven thousand euros from the post office, plus about seven hundred euros from the council, and also a bag with change, bringing the total to around eight thousand euros.

The man did not utter a word during the robbery, communicating only through gestures, which led the employee to suspect he might be a foreigner.

The PSP (Public Security Police) was immediately called in and, according to the president of the Parish Council, a suspect was eventually intercepted and taken to the Ribeira Brava police station. The employee later went to the police station to identify the individual.

