Computer failure in RAM health system was due to a breakdown

SESARAM clarifies that the failure in the computer system that affected the entire health system in the Region was caused by a fault in the electrical refrigeration system.

He further explained that the closure of the respective systems occurred for security reasons.

Computer failure may have affected the entire health system in the Region The computer failure that occurred this afternoon not only affected the Emergency Department at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, but also the entire health system in the Region, DIÁRIO found out.

